Ulema Strongly Condemn Israeli Statement At UN: Ashrafi

Muhammad Irfan Published July 14, 2023 | 07:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said that the statement made by the Israeli delegate in the United Nations was strongly condemned in the Juma sermons on Friday.

Addressing a press conference at Press Club here, he said it was for the first time in 75-year history of the country that Israel had issued any statement in favour of any group in Pakistan. He said that Israel was the most brutal country in the world, adding that human rights were being violated the most in two countries including Israel and India. He said it was clear from the Israel's statement for whom it was seeking relief.

Ashrafi said a significant progress had been made in the country's economy over the past two weeks. He said that a finance committee had been formed for which the army had played an important role.

The PM's special representative said that regulations had been set for interfaith coordination among all sects of Muslims for Muharram-ul-Haram. He said that during the holy month, the routes of processions should be followed according to the law. He said sectarian riots were a national crime, adding that all scholars had always rejected extremist thinking. He said that all schools of thought were indifferent to the one who insulted the sacred objects of any religion.

Hafiz Ashrafi demanded the European Union make laws against desecration of not only Holy Quran but also all other sacred books, as burning of Holy Quran and all other divine books was a crime. He said that all non-Muslim citizens of Pakistan enjoy all rights to practise their religion.

