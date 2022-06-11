UrduPoint.com

Ulema Support PM's Invitation For National Dialogue

Muhammad Irfan Published June 11, 2022 | 09:38 PM

Ulema and Mashaykh of all schools of thought in collaboration with Pakistan Ulema Board (PUB) on Saturday announced to extend full support to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sahrif's invitation for dialogue to address the national issues for the sake of Pakistan's stability and security

Addressing a joint presser, they appealed the religious and political leaders to take the path of dialogue to get the country out of the current challenging situation.

The religious scholars said the prime minister had expressed the sentiments of entire Muslim Ummah on the issue of 'Toheen-e-Namoose-e-Risalat' in letter and spirit.

They proposed the government to build liaison among the Muslim leaders across the world to demand legislation at the forum of United Nations on the sanctity of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

They also proposed Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to immediately start consultation with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Foreign Ministers' Council on this particular issue.

On this occasion, Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said the solution of persistent issues being faced by Pakistan was in negotiation.

He was of the view that we have to curtail all kinds of ongoing negative propaganda against our security institutions and their leaderships through all possible means.

He said the enemy countries wanted to create a division between the national security institutions and the nation through the spread of false notions but they would fail in their nefarious designs.

Tahir Ashrafi who is also the chairman of PUB urged the Indian government to arrest the perpetrators of blasphemy and bring to them justice.

He also said the Indian government should seek apology from the Muslim world on the blasphemous remarks at the official level.

