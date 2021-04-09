(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Ulema and religious scholars from different schools of thought Thursday backed Prime Minister Imran Khan's statement that obscenity and nudity played a key role behind instances of molestation and abuse of boys and girls.

The country's top religious leadership, in a joint statement, said the issue pointed out by the prime minister was very clear and explicit that "the way things are shown and displayed that promote obscenity and nudity are also the basic cause of child abuse and molestation".

Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman and Special Aide to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi along with Maulana Asad Zakaria Qasmi, Maulana Muhammad Shafi Qasmi, Maulana Noman Hashir, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan, Maulana Aziz Akbar Qasmi, Maulana Shakeel-ur-Rehman Qasmi, Maulana Muhammad Aslam Siddiqui, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam's Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani, Maulana Syed Muhammad Yusuf Shah, Muthahida Jamiat Ahle Hadith's Syed Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Shia Ulema Council's Allama Arif Wahidi, National Solidarity Council's Maulana Qasim Qasmi, Wafaqul Masajid-o-Madaris Pakistan's Maulana Ayub Safdar and others said they would fully support the prime minister's stance in the Friday congregations all over the country.

They underlined that the prime minister had never held a woman responsible for obscenity and nudity as whether it was a woman or a man who spread obscenity and nudity was equally condemnable.

They noted: "In Quran, when women are commanded to observe Hijab, men are also instructed to down their eyes (gaze).

"In this scenario, criticizing the one section of the statement of prime minister is very condemnable and sorrowful," they added.

The Ulema said a limited section of the public in the country used to offend Pakistan's ideological basis and traditions, and the rules of Islamic law.

The people of Pakistan, they said, fully supported the prime minister's stance and all religious scholars, in Friday sermons, would also endorse the same. They would appeal the people in the Friday's congregations to keep themselves and their children away from all those acts, elements and practices that promoted obscenity and nudity, the Ulema added.