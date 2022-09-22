UrduPoint.com

Ulema To Be Consulted On Arrangements For Eid Milad Un Nabi (PBUH): Administrator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2022 | 08:55 PM

Administrator district Korangi Javedur Rehman on Thursday said that all arrangements in connection with "Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him)" 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal, will be made in consultation with the scholars

He said this while addressing a meeting with the ulema of different schools of thought here.

The Administrator said that the District Muncipal Corporation (DMC) will ensure provision of necessary facilities by utilizing all available resources on the occasion of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH).

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Zaidi, Municipal Commissioner Wasim Mustafa Soomro and officers of law enforcement agencies were also present on this occasion.

Muhammad Ali Zaidi said on this occasion said that fool-proof security arrangements will be ensured on the occasion of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi.

He said that DMC Korangi will set up a camp, besides, the spraying campaign on the occasion of 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal while spray of fragrances on the participants of Milad processions will also be performed. All offices of the administrations will also be decorated with colorful lights, he said.

