Ulema To Cooperate Govt In Countering COVID-19 Spread

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 10:50 PM

Ulema to cooperate govt in countering COVID-19 spread

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :The Ulema of all schools of thought have assured of their full cooperation with the government in its efforts to counter the spread of COVID-19.

It was agreed during a special meeting held here Monday at National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) under the Chairmanship of Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor Ul Haq Qadri and National Coordinator NCOC Lt. General Hamood Uz Zaman.

The Ulema from all schools of thought were participated in the meeting on special invitation.

Keeping in view the spike in ratio of pandemic spread, the Forum informed the Ulema about the government's efforts to control the coronavirus.

Moreover, the Forum also reviewed the formulation of next strategy keeping in view 20 points agenda issued by the President House.

The Forum also stressed for special cooperation of Ulema to ensure implementation of COVID-19 SOPs during gatherings of remaining days of Ramzan especially Youm-e-Ali, Qayam-ul-Lail in the last Ashra, Shabb-e-Qadar, Jumma-tul-Widah, Moon sightseeing Night and Eid Ul Fitr.

The Ulema unanimously lauded the government's efforts to control the spread of coronavirus and also presented their suggestions in that regard.

