UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ulema To Foil Nefarious Designs Of Anti-state Elements: Ashrafi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 12:40 AM

Ulema to foil nefarious designs of anti-state elements: Ashrafi

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Thursday said that anti-state elements wanted to create anarchy on religious basis in the country but Ulema would foil their nefarious designs with mutual unity.

Addressing an Ulema Conference at Jamia Usmania, Razaabad here, he said that no person, party or group would be allowed to disturb peace in the country.

He said that meetings of Ulema belonged to different schools of thought and peace committees would be held and Ulema Council would be made more active.

Related Topics

Pakistan Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi re-opens some public beaches, parks from ..

1 hour ago

German MPs adopt motion to shut down ECB bond-buyi ..

58 seconds ago

Advisor for making tourists access to Kotli Sattia ..

2 minutes ago

NBA says 25 players, 10 staffers tested positive f ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Receives Palestini ..

2 minutes ago

Media Freedom in Danger in OSCE Member Countries A ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.