Ulema to foil nefarious designs of anti-state elements: Ashrafi

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Thursday said that anti-state elements wanted to create anarchy on religious basis in the country but Ulema would foil their nefarious designs with mutual unity.

Addressing an Ulema Conference at Jamia Usmania, Razaabad here, he said that no person, party or group would be allowed to disturb peace in the country.

He said that meetings of Ulema belonged to different schools of thought and peace committees would be held and Ulema Council would be made more active.