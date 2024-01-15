Ulema to highlight energy efficiency, conservation in Friday prayer sermons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Ulema from various schools of thought will highlight the importance of energy efficiency and conservation from a religious perspective in their Friday prayer sermons across the country.

This commitment was formalized through a declaration signed by Ulema who participated in a one-day seminar organized by the National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) on energy conservation from a religious standpoint.

The declaration affirms the Ulema's agreement to raise awareness about energy conservation through their sermons, expressing their dedication to a national-level energy conservation drive.

They presented their views in light of the Quran and Sunnah, emphasizing the significance of energy conservation and its social, moral, and religious implications.

Sardar Mohazzam, the Managing Director of NEECA, welcomed the Ulema for collaborating with NEECA on this national cause.

He said that achieving behavioral change at the national level requires collective efforts, and Ulema, through their sermons, can significantly impact society by discouraging the wasteful use of energy.

He said that NEECA has developed a booklet with the support of Ulema, focusing on energy conservation from a religious perspective. This booklet was shared with all the participants present in the seminar.

The Managing Director expressed gratitude to all Ulema and participants for their enthusiasm and commitment to the cause of energy conservation.