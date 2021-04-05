UrduPoint.com
Ulema To Launch 'Wear Mask' Campaign; Ensure Coronavirus SOPs In Mosques

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 09:13 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Ulema from across the province have announced to launch awareness campaign on the importance of wearing a mask to ward off novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic to keep the worshippers safe during the holy month of Ramadan.

During a meeting with Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar at the Governor's House on Monday, the Ulema, hailing from different schools of thought, assured to launch 'Mask lagana hy, Khud ko Corona sy bachana hy' (Wear Mask, Save Yourself from Coronavirus) campaign besides ensuring implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) on coronavirus in mosques during Ramadan.

Chairman of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, Mufti Ashiq Hussain, Pir Syed Habib-ul-Haman Irfani, Mufti Iqbal Chishti, Maulana Shakeel-ul-Haman Nasir, Prof Syed Mahmood Ghaznavi, Allama Muhammad Asad-ur-Rehman, Maulana Muhammad Amir and others attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed various issues including compliance with coronavirus SOPs during Ramadan prayers, Friday prayers and Taraweeh prayers.

The Ulema assured that the SOPs issued by the Federal and Punjab governments regarding mosques will be strictly implemented to ensure their protection from Coronavirus, and a campaign named ''Mask lagana hai Khud ko Corona sy bachana hy'' will also be launched.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the government does not want to close mosques but steps are needed to prevent corona spike and the Ulema should play their role in implementing SOPs.

Sarwar said Ulema should also be vaccinated against Corona, adding, "If we all follow Corona SOPs, we will surely succeed in defeating Corona once again."Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the war against Corona is now the war of 220 million Pakistanis, adding, "I pay tribute to all the Ulema who have started this awareness campaign to ensure the protection of the masses from Coronavirus".

Later, Ulema joined a video conference chaired by President Dr Arif Alvi and discussed the plan of action to curb the third Coronavirus wave in the country.

