Ulema To Observe 'Green Friday'; Highlight Eco-friendly Islamic Teachings: Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 05:12 PM

Ulema to observe 'Green Friday'; highlight eco-friendly Islamic teachings: Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi

Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Thursday said 'Green Friday' would be celebrated across the country on Friday to highlight eco-friendly teachings of Islam

ISLAMABAD, Jun 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Thursday said 'Green Friday' would be celebrated across the country on Friday to highlight eco-friendly teachings of islam.

In a statement, he said the religious scholars and prayer leaders in their Friday sermons would apprise the people about the impacts of climate change and environmental degradation resulting huge natural catastrophes.

The Ulema in their Friday sermons, while observing "Green Friday", would also urge the masses to get themselves vaccinated against the deadly virus, he added.

There were serious environmental crisis prevailing across the globe including that in Pakistan, which was posing a serious threat to the survival of the entire human population.

Ashrafi underscored that the whole world was enduring serious challenges posed due to climate change like food security, global warming, melting of glaciers and unseasonal or low rainfall.

The billion Tree Tsunami Plantation project of the prime minister reflected his vision of climate change resilient and Green Pakistan, he added.

The Ten Billion Tree Tsunami project, he said would help ensure improvement in environmental degradation ravaging its unique ecology.

The massive plantation project was being appreciated across the global and would be a game changer for the country, Ashrafi highlighted.

