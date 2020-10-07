UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ulema To Play Imperative Role For The Peaceful Observance Of Chehlum

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 09:42 PM

Ulema to play imperative role for the peaceful observance of Chehlum

Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (Retd) Muhammad Mahmood urged the Ulema to play their role for the peaceful observance of Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) being observed on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (Retd) Muhammad Mahmood urged the Ulema to play their role for the peaceful observance of Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) being observed on Thursday. The Commissioner said that all religious scholars must work to create harmony, brotherhood and patience. He expressed these views in a special meeting with the Peace Committee members. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Planning) Maleha Jamal, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Zaheer Anwar Japa, Assistant Commissioners of City and other Tehsils, Managing Director, Rawalpindi Solid Waste Management Company, Civil Defense Officer, Rescue 1122, Deputy Municipal Corporation officers and members of the Peace Committee.

The Commissioner Rawalpindi said that foolproof arrangements have been put on place for the security of Chehlum procession. He directed the officers of the Municipal Corporation that street lights should be made functional for the routes of the Chehlum processions and CCTV cameras should be installed in time. Rescue 1122 would stand by to provide medical cover to mourners of processions.

He also directed the members of WASA and RWMC to ensure cleanliness and water supply on the procession routes. He made it clear that routes and times should be observed for Chehlum gatherings and processions. The use of loudspeakers should be banned and hate speech would not be allowed under any circumstances so that no untoward incidents take place.

Related Topics

Water Company Rawalpindi Rescue 1122 All

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Executive Co ..

13 minutes ago

SCCI named winner of 13th Arabia CSR Awards

43 minutes ago

APTMA Punjab chairman for new textile policy

44 seconds ago

UN chief urges greater investment in universal hea ..

46 seconds ago

France, Germany Preparing Sanctions Against Russia ..

47 seconds ago

Fighting Corruption Effectively Can Net Over $1 Tr ..

49 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.