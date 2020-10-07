Ulema to play imperative role for the peaceful observance of Chehlum

Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (Retd) Muhammad Mahmood urged the Ulema to play their role for the peaceful observance of Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) being observed on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (Retd) Muhammad Mahmood urged the Ulema to play their role for the peaceful observance of Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) being observed on Thursday. The Commissioner said that all religious scholars must work to create harmony, brotherhood and patience. He expressed these views in a special meeting with the Peace Committee members. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Planning) Maleha Jamal, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Zaheer Anwar Japa, Assistant Commissioners of City and other Tehsils, Managing Director, Rawalpindi Solid Waste Management Company, Civil Defense Officer, Rescue 1122, Deputy Municipal Corporation officers and members of the Peace Committee.

The Commissioner Rawalpindi said that foolproof arrangements have been put on place for the security of Chehlum procession. He directed the officers of the Municipal Corporation that street lights should be made functional for the routes of the Chehlum processions and CCTV cameras should be installed in time. Rescue 1122 would stand by to provide medical cover to mourners of processions.

He also directed the members of WASA and RWMC to ensure cleanliness and water supply on the procession routes. He made it clear that routes and times should be observed for Chehlum gatherings and processions. The use of loudspeakers should be banned and hate speech would not be allowed under any circumstances so that no untoward incidents take place.