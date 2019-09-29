Ulema to stand side by side with Pak Army in case of war: Ashrafi

FAISALABAD, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) ::Pakistan Ulema Council Central Chairman Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said Ulema were custodians of the Islamic teachings and they will stand side by side with Pakistan Army at the Line of Control (LoC) if India imposed any war on Pakistan.

He was addressing the 'Wahdat-e-Ummat, Ulema & Mashaikh' convention at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium of Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC), here on Sunday.

He appreciated the speech of the prime minister in United Nations General Assembly, saying Imran Khan effectively pleaded the Kashmir cause at the world body forum. The speech was the voice of every Muslim and ulema of all schools of thought had welcomed it.

The Ulema Council would arrange joint Seerat conferences during Rabiul Awwal, he added.