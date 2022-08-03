UrduPoint.com

Ulema, Traders, Civil Society Condole Death Of Soldiers Martyred In Copter Crash

Sumaira FH Published August 03, 2022 | 06:30 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Mutahida Ulema Mashaikh Peace Committee Pakistan, Anjuman Tajran Muzaffargarh and Tehrik-e-Huqooq Muzaffargarh held a joint condolence meeting here Wednesday in memory of senior military officers and a jawan who embraced shahadat in helicopter crash while on flood relief duty in Balochistan.

The meeting was chaired by Maulana Abdul Mabood who paid rich tributes to the martyrs including Lt. Gen. Sarfraz Ali, Major General Amjad Hanif, Brigadier Muhammad Khalid, Major Muhammad Talha Mannan, Major Saeedullah and Naik Mudassir Fayyaz who laid down their lives in the line of duty while serving the people.

"The whole nation salutes the brave sons of Pakistan.

"Participants also hailed the overall services of Pakistan Armed Forces for the country.

Those who attended the meeting included Rana Muhammad Afzal, Qari Abdul Ghani Saqib, Syed Ameer Hassan Shah, Syed Ghazanfar Abbas Naqvi, Qari Zafar Kausar Chishti, Rana Amjad advocate, Prof Nazir Ahmad Bhatti, Al-Sheikh Abu Huraira, Prof. Shafiullah Khan, Syed Ali Haidar Zaidi, Javed Akhtar Malik, Munawar Hussain Bhatti, Muhammad Afzal Chauhan, Sajid Ali Malik, Syed Iftikhar Ali Rizvi, Jazib Chaudhry, Mudassir Altaf, Abid Hussain Dasti, and others. They offered Dua for the departed souls for elevation of their stature in the afterlife.

