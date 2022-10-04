Ulema, traders pledge unity for peace during Rabi ul Awwal celebrations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Scholars and business leaders from different schools of thought pledged to work together for peace during Eid Milad-ul-Nabi celebrations in Multan district.

The District Peace Committee was held a meeting, chaired by deputy commissioner Tahir Wattu where Ulema, traders and members of the peace committee promised to cooperate with the district administration to celebrate the 10-day Shan-e-Rehmat-ul-Lil-Aalameen ceremonies.

CPO Khurram Shahzad Haidar said that more than2500 police personnel would perform security duty.

He further said that the use of loudspeaker, display of weapons and horse riding were banned.

The DC said that all the concerns of the organizers of the Milad procession would be addressed, adding that patchwork and lamp arrangements have been completed on the procession routes.