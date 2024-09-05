Ulema unite for peace, justice in country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Ulema from various schools of thought on Thursday gathered at a conference titled "Defense of Khatam-e-Nabuwat & Pakistan" organized by the Pakistan Ulema Council at Alhamra Hall Lahore, in which they emphasized the importance of peace, unity, and justice across the country.

The conference was chaired by Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi and was attended by Dr Ahmad Ali Siraj, Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Muhammad Rafiq Jami, Moulana Nouman Hashir and others.

During the conference, they called for safeguarding the rights of minorities. The Ulema also voiced strong support for Pakistan's armed forces and security agencies in their efforts to combat terrorism and extremism.

They stressed the role of mosques as places of peace and urged Muslims to protect the rights of minorities. The Ulema made it clear that suicide bombing is prohibited in islam and that those who exploit vulnerable individuals for such attacks are enemies of the people. "We will go to every door for the stability of the country," they vowed, reiterating their support for Pakistan’s fight against terrorism.

The conference also highlighted the importance of national unity for the country’s security.

Pakistan, home to people of different faiths, must protect the rights of all its citizens as outlined in the Constitution, the ulema said.

Religious scholars emphasized the role of mosques and madrassas should play in addressing public grievances and countering extremism. They called for mosques to remain open to all and ulema to use their influence to resolve community problems.

The scholars also expressed their full support for the Pakistan Army and security agencies in their ongoing efforts to counter conspiracies against the country, especially in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The conference also turned attention to the international stage, focusing on issues like Palestine and Kashmir. The leaders expressed solidarity with Palestine and condemned the recent threats from Israeli leaders against Egypt.

In closing, the conference appealed to the public to respect the rule of law. They urged people not to take matters into their own hands and to seek help from law enforcement agencies. The role of religious leaders, they concluded, is to work toward peace, justice, and the stability of Pakistan.