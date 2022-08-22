Ulema united to protect political, democratic norms: Fazl

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Central Ameer of Jamiat Ulema islam (JUIF) Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday said the Ulema from all schools of thought were united for the cause of protecting the overall political and democratic norms.

Addressing the concluding session of Central Majlis e Umoomi of his party here, Fazl accused PTI chief Imran Kahan for spreading anarchy and said the Ulema could not overlook the teachings of the Holy Quran.

Fazl claimed that his party had practically fought against 'fitnas' rather than mere verbal condemnation.

The JUIF chief said that a state was ruled with the support of its people; however, the mode of governance should be devised in the light of teachings of the Holy Quran and the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Pakistan was an Islamic state, he said and urged the bureaucracy to take Sharia's affairs seriously. Regarding legislations, he said the basic target of the present coalition government was making electoral and NAB reforms.

He said an unnecessary hype was created in the name of right of votes to overseas Pakistanis, as there was no appropriate procedure for it. There was 90 percent chance of rigging in it. "Our proposal was granting appropriate representation to overseas Pakistanis," he said.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was a gift of former president Pervez Musharraf, and in its (NAB's) eyes every Pakistani was apparently a convict, he added.

He said that NAB was working against corruption since its establishment but no concrete result was produced and only politicians were maligned in corruption related cases.

Fazl asked his party workers to participate in flood relief operations and provide assistance to the affectees.

He said the recent incident of Salman Rushdie's stabbing in the US was due to a reaction of his blasphemous work, which his party had condemned in 1988.