UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ulema Urge For Individual Prayers During Shab-e- Barat

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 03:20 PM

Ulema urge for individual prayers during Shab-e- Barat

Ulema and prayer leaders have appealed to the People of Sukkur to make diligent and whole-hearted supplications before the Almighty Allah on the blessed night of Shab-e- Barat for warding off the deadly pandemic of coronavirus

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Ulema and prayer leaders have appealed to the People of Sukkur to make diligent and whole-hearted supplications before the Almighty Allah on the blessed night of Shab-e- Barat for warding off the deadly pandemic of coronavirus.

They appealed to public not to make gatherings on eve of Shab-e-Barat inside mosques and say individual prayers to seek forgiveness on this auspicious night.

The Shab-e-Barat, considered as the night of blessings and forgiveness is being observed traditional religious zeal but with increased solemnity as mosques are under lockdown due to fears of coronavirus spread and people have been compelled to offer prayers at their homes.

Traditionally, large numbers of the faithful throng the mosques to offer special prayers Nawafil and Shabina during the whole night under normal conditions. But fear of coronavirus changed the conditions completely.

The Sukkur`s mosques which used be specially illuminated to celebrate the occasion and facilitate the worshippers, were now locked down without any lights.

Related Topics

Sukkur Prayer Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi keen to lear ..

1 minute ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) serves notices to respo ..

1 minute ago

Akram Durrani's bail extended till May 12

1 minute ago

Hungary's COVID-19 Cases Up by 78 to 895, Deaths a ..

2 minutes ago

The experts guiding the world through the coronavi ..

2 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Uzbekistan Reaches 534 ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.