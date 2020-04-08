Ulema urge for individual prayers during Shab-e- Barat

Ulema and prayer leaders have appealed to the People of Sukkur to make diligent and whole-hearted supplications before the Almighty Allah on the blessed night of Shab-e- Barat for warding off the deadly pandemic of coronavirus

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Ulema and prayer leaders have appealed to the People of Sukkur to make diligent and whole-hearted supplications before the Almighty Allah on the blessed night of Shab-e- Barat for warding off the deadly pandemic of coronavirus.

They appealed to public not to make gatherings on eve of Shab-e-Barat inside mosques and say individual prayers to seek forgiveness on this auspicious night.

The Shab-e-Barat, considered as the night of blessings and forgiveness is being observed traditional religious zeal but with increased solemnity as mosques are under lockdown due to fears of coronavirus spread and people have been compelled to offer prayers at their homes.

Traditionally, large numbers of the faithful throng the mosques to offer special prayers Nawafil and Shabina during the whole night under normal conditions. But fear of coronavirus changed the conditions completely.

The Sukkur`s mosques which used be specially illuminated to celebrate the occasion and facilitate the worshippers, were now locked down without any lights.