Ulema urge govt to hold accountable elements campaigning against state institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :The Ulema-Mashaykh and religious scholars of different religious schools of thought Monday urged the government to hold accountable the elements campaigning against the judiciary, armed forces, security agencies and Islamic values.

In a joint statement, they said a baseless propaganda campaign was launched against minorities in 'Asma Jehangir Conference' held in Lahore the other day.

The religious leadership also appealed to the representatives and members of the Supreme Court Bar Council (SCBC) and Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) to take action against the propaganda against Pakistan and islam in the said conference.

The clerics said the SCBC and PBC were unanimous forums and should not have been used for such conferences.

The clerics said the religious leadership of Pakistan and Darul Iftaa had repeatedly issued 'Fatwas' (decrees) stating that Islam does not believe in forcibly converting anyone to Islam or forceful marriages.

The decision on part of the US State Department was also politically motivated, which had nothing to do with facts and ground realities, said the statement adding associating the mistakes of individuals with the institutions and using obnoxious language against the respected state institutions in any case was not right.

In 'Asma Jahangir Conference', a woeful attitude was adopted towards judiciary, armed forces and the security agencies, the statement added.

The deniers of 'Khatm-e-Nabuwat' were given free rein to misrepresent the cases in the courts and the Muslim representatives were not even invited at the conference to present the actual facts.

The religious leadership said Pakistan's religious leadership and Muftis had repeatedly issued fatwas stating that there was no concept of forced conversions or forced marriages in Islam and if anyone had any evidence in that regard, they should bring it to the light to address all such complaints.

The clerics said the US Commission on Religious Freedom's report was based on the baseless propaganda of some NGOs and deniers of 'Khatm-e-Nabuwat', against Pakistan on account of religious freedom, which was against the facts and contrary to the realities.

The religious scholars said the protection of the rights of non-Muslims living in Pakistan was the responsibility of the state and Muslims and the solution of the problems of minorities living in Pakistan was the responsibility of Muslim leadership.

Minorities living in Pakistan were more secure than many other countries in the world, said Ulema-Mashaykh.

It was very pitiful that the atrocities against minorities in India were not even mentioned in the Asma Jahangir Conference, which showed the real face and agenda of the organizers of the conference and the way, guests who used to attack the ideology of Pakistan and Islamic values were invited at this conference, it had exposed everything very clearly, said Ulema-Mashaykh and religious scholars.

Central Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Maulana Asad Zikriya, Maulana Nauman Hashir, Allama Tahir-ul-Hassan, Maulana Muhammad Aslam Siddiqui, Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Maulana Syed Yusuf Shah, Syed Ziaullah Shah Bukhari of Muthahida Jamiat Ahle Hadith, Maulana Ghulam Akbar Saqi of Jamiat Ulema-e-Imamia, Maulana Muhammad Khan Leghari of Jamiat Ulema Pakistan, Maulana Muhammad Ashfaq Patafi of Wafaq-ul-Masajid Al-Madaris Pakistan, Maulana Mufti Umar Farooq, Maulana Abdul Sattar Haqqani, Maulana Qasim Qasmi, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan, Maulana Abu Bakar Sabri, Maulana Abu Bakar Siddique, Maulana Abu Bakar Siddique Muhammad Shafi Qasmi, Maulana Anwar-ul-Haq Mujahid, Maulana Ammar Nazir Baloch, Maulana Aziz Akbar Qasmi, Maulana Habib-ur-Rehman Abid, Maulana Zubair Khatana and Maulana Ehsan Hussaini issued the joint statement.