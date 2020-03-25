Ulema urge Muslims to strictly follow preventive measures to stop spread of Corona virus

Ulema belonging to different schools of thought in a joint resolution for protection against the Corona virus, have urged the Muslims to strictly adopt the precautionary and preventive measures to contain and stop spread of the corona virus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Ulema belonging to different schools of thought in a joint resolution for protection against the Corona virus, have urged the Muslims to strictly adopt the precautionary and preventive measures to contain and stop spread of the corona virus.

This was announced in a joint declaration by Mufti Taqi Usmani while addressing a press conference at the Sindh Governor's House here on Wednesday.

The ulema have called upon the countrymen to ask for forgiveness from Allah Almighty.

The ulema also called upon the media to play a vital role in raising awareness among the masses about the Corona virus and importance of preventive measures.

Chief Executive Officer of Indus Hospital, Dr. Abdul Bari and prominent scholars including Mufti Taqi Usmani, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman and Maulana Shehenshah Hussain Naqvi expressed their views on the occasion.

They said that a unanimous resolution was approved by all Ulema in the view of the corona virus and every Muslim should follow and respect the resolution.

Mufti Taqi Usmani highlighted the aims and objectives of the resolution., while Maulana Shehhenshah Hussein Naqvi also spoke on the occasion.

Addressing the occasion, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman read the text of the resolution and said that Tanzeem Ul Madaris Deeniya has also issued unanimous instructions with regard to Corona virus.

He said that the pandemic "Corona virus" is indeed a warning from Almighty Allah for our reformation.

He said that the whole nation should turn to repentance and repentance and ask for forgiveness from Allah Almighty.

Mufti Muneeb said that the mosques will remain open and prayers in congregation "Ba-Jammat Namaz" of five times daily with "Azaan O Iqamah" will be continued.

He said that all people should come from their house to mosques in ablution "Ba-Wazoo" and only offer "Farz Rakt" in mosques while offer "Sunnat Rakt" at their homes.

He pointed out that on the basis of medical reasons, if the government imposes a ban on any specific number of "Namazi" or prohibits a Muslim of a certain age to enter the mosque, they will be considered to be disabled in accordance with Islamic law "the Shariah".

He said that senitizers should be placed at entrance of the mosque and a general short and brief speech should be given in urdu only for five minutes on the occasion of Friday prayers "Namaz-e-Jumma", so as to provide religious and medical guidance related to the Corona virus.

In the end, Mufti Muneeb - ur-Rehman prayed for Pakistan, especially for the protection of the all Muslims from Corona Virus.