Ulema urge pilgrims not to indulge in political, sectarian activities during Hajj rituals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Ulema and religious scholars on Friday urged the pilgrims not to indulge in political and sectarian activities while performing Hajj rituals in Saudi Arabia.

Addressing the Hajj Conference here at the Grand Jamia Masjid Baharia Town, they proposed them to abide by the code of conduct issued by the Saudi government strictly otherwise, they had to face the music.

They said as per Saudi government instructions, all kind of political and sectarian activities were prohibited, therefore, they should focus on their worships wholeheartedly.

The Saudi government, under the dynamic leadership of Khadim-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Shah Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, had ensured the best available arrangements for the pilgrims this year, they added.

Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman and International Tazeem-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Council Secretary General Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said leading Ulema, religious scholars, jurists, Muftis, and Muhadiseen had instructed the women pilgrims to offer prayers in their rooms during rush hours in the Harmain Al-Sharifain and they would be rewarded the same blessings by Allah Almighty which they were offered in the Harmain Al-Sharifain.

He also urged the intending pilgrims not to express any haste in Mina, Arafat, Muzdalfah and particularly at Rami Jamrat.

Tahir Ashrafi also mentioned that Hajj conferences, seminars and training sessions were being organized across the country in collaboration with the Pakistan Ulema Council and the International Tazeem-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Council for the intending pilgrims.

He asked the intending pilgrims to attend these moots to get basic and mandatory knowledge about rites of the sacred obligation.

Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi presided the Hajj Conference and notable religious scholars including Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Maulana Asad Zakaria Qasmi, Maulana Noman Hashir, Maulana Muhammad Shafi Qasmi, Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Allama Tahir-ul-Hassan, Allama Zubair Abid, Maulana Muhammad Ashfaq Patafi, Maulana Asad Habib Shah Jamali, Maulana Obaidullah Gormani, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan, Maulana Muhammad Aslam Siddiqui, Maulana Aziz Akbar Qasmi Maulana Saadullah Shafiq, Maulana Abdul Ghaffar Farooqi, Maulana Abu Bakar Hameed Sabri and others also spoke on the occasion.