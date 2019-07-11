UrduPoint.com
Ulema Urge Pilgrims To Avoid Political, Religious Sloganeering During Hajj

Thu 11th July 2019

Ulema and leading scholars from different religious organisations Thursday unanimously asked pilgrims to avoid political or religious sloganeering in Saudi Arabia during Hajj as the sacred religious obligation was symbol of unity and integrity of Muslim Ummah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Ulema and leading scholars from different religious organisations Thursday unanimously asked pilgrims to avoid political or religious sloganeering in Saudi Arabia during Hajj as the sacred religious obligation was symbol of unity and integrity of Muslim Ummah.

Addressing 'Unity of Ummah Conference' organized by Pakistan Ulema Council, Ulema said that Hajj-e-Baitullah was a supreme evidence of Muslim's unity and oneness.

The conference was chaired by Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi. Speaking on the occasion Ulema urged everyone to play role to reform Pakistan on the pattern of the state of Medina.

They said Road to Makkah project initiated from Islamabad was proof of Pak-Saudi friendship. The project would be initiated from various other cities from next year.

The ruling government playing very active role to strengthen Pakistan's relations with Muslim countries. Misunderstandings and differences reported between Pakistan and Arab countries have been resolved.

Ulema said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia own unanimous stance on the issue of Palestine. Muslim Ummah will not tolerate tyranny on oppressed Muslims of Kashmir and Palestine.

Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Amir Muhammad bin Salman and Saudi King Shah Salman bin Abdul Aziz paid homage to Palestinian martyrs by inviting their families as guests of Saudi Arabia on the eve of Hajj.

The clerics and religious scholars stated that endeavours were being made to resolve confronting issues of seminaries and mosques.

People of Pakistan are committed to ensure protection of Islamic sections of the Constitution of Pakistan. Constitution of Pakistan was drafted in accordance of the teachings of Quran and Sunnah.

Elements fanning controversies relating to amend Islamic sections of the Constitution of Pakistan aim at making anarchy and chaos in the country.

A decree issued with the unanimous consent of leading Ulemas and religious scholars present at the conference stated that Hajj is made mandatory for every affluent Muslim and elements making decrees to obstruct Muslims from making Hajj are sabotaging unity of Muslim Ummah.

Pilgrims on eve of Hajj should stay away from political gatherings, processions and sloganeering. Pilgrims on eve of Hajj should ensure implementation on Saudi rules and regulations and coordinate with Saudi law enforcement agencies.

The conference offered Fateha for the departed souls of train accident victims and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

The conference was attended by Federal Minister for Law Barrister Farogh Naseem, Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadri, representatives of Palestinian and Saudi Embassy, leading scholars including Pir Naqeebur Rehman, Prof.Zakir ur Rehman, Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Maulana Qazi Matiullah Saeedi, Maulana Abubakar Sabri, Maulana Assedur Rehman Saeedi, Maulana Mufti Hafizur Rehman, Maulana Qasim Qasmi and others scholars stated that Ulemas and Mashayakh should play their role to resolve confronting challenges of Muslim Ummah.

