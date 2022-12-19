Ulema urge Punjab govt to mark "Khulfa-e-Rashideen Days" at official level

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Ulema demanded of the Punjab government to observe "Khulfa-e-Rashideen Days" at the official level.

Provincial Nazim Jamat-e-Ahl Sunnat Allama Farooq Khan Saeedi along with other Ulema including Muhammad Ramzan Shah Faizi, Mufti Usman, Ayub Mughal and others while holding a press conference stated that the Punjab assembly had approved observing Khulfa-e-Rasheen Days at an official level when Pervez Elahi was speaker of the assembly.

They demanded of Chief Minister Punjab Pervez Elahi to announce holidays on these days. He also added that Ulema would also arrange ceremonies to highlight different aspects of the lives of Hazrat Abu Bakar Siddique. Hazrat Abu Bakar Day will be marked on January 15, he remarked.