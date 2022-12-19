UrduPoint.com

Ulema Urge Punjab Govt To Mark "Khulfa-e-Rashideen Days" At Official Level

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Ulema urge Punjab govt to mark "Khulfa-e-Rashideen Days" at official level

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Ulema demanded of the Punjab government to observe "Khulfa-e-Rashideen Days" at the official level.

Provincial Nazim Jamat-e-Ahl Sunnat Allama Farooq Khan Saeedi along with other Ulema including Muhammad Ramzan Shah Faizi, Mufti Usman, Ayub Mughal and others while holding a press conference stated that the Punjab assembly had approved observing Khulfa-e-Rasheen Days at an official level when Pervez Elahi was speaker of the assembly.

They demanded of Chief Minister Punjab Pervez Elahi to announce holidays on these days. He also added that Ulema would also arrange ceremonies to highlight different aspects of the lives of Hazrat Abu Bakar Siddique. Hazrat Abu Bakar Day will be marked on January 15, he remarked.

Related Topics

Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Punjab Holidays January Mufti

Recent Stories

IMF not happy with Ishaq Dar’s policies, demands ..

IMF not happy with Ishaq Dar’s policies, demands increase in petroleum levy

54 minutes ago
 LHC orders federal govt to submit details of all r ..

LHC orders federal govt to submit details of all recipients of Thoshakhana gifts

1 hour ago
 Rehan Ahmed shines as he breaks third Test open wi ..

Rehan Ahmed shines as he breaks third Test open with three-wicket burst

2 hours ago
 Coalition govt's Ministers lash out at Imran Khan

Coalition govt's Ministers lash out at Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Shehbaz, Zardari vow to move forward for Political ..

Shehbaz, Zardari vow to move forward for Political stability

4 hours ago
 Punjab CM Elahi praises Nawaz Sharif over construc ..

Punjab CM Elahi praises Nawaz Sharif over construction of motorway

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.