Ulema urge Punjab govt to mark "Khulfa-e-Rashideen Days" at official level

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Ulema demanded of the Federal and Provincial governments to observe "Khulfa-e-Rashideen Days" at official level.

Nazim Wifaq ul Madarass Qari Muhammad Hanif Jalandhary, Provincial Nazim Jamat-e-Ahl Sunnat Allama Farooq Khan Saeedi, Pesident Mili Yakjehti Council along with other Ulema while addressing a press conference stated that Punjab assembly had approved observing Khulfa-e-Rasheen Days at official level when Perveze Elahi was speaker of the assembly.

They demanded of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Ministers of all provinces to announce holidays on these days. They also added that Ulema would also arrange ceremonies to highlight different aspects of the lives of Hazrat Abu Bakar Siddique. Hazrat Abu Bakar Day will be marked on January 15, they remarked.