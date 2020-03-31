Ulema urge students to register in Tiger Force

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Religious scholars on Tuesday responding to the announcements made by Prime Minister Imran Khan to form Corona Relief Tiger Force, urged upon the youth of the country particularly the young students of seminaries to get themselves registered in the force.

Talking to APP, the Ulema also emphasized upon the authorities to ensure stern action against hoarders.

Mufti Muhammad Naeem of Jamia Binoria said that the students of seminaries were on holidays and they were already advised to look after needy people in their surroundings and help them as country is passing through difficult times due to the outbreak of pandemic corona virus.

He said that students were allowed to register themselves in the Tiger Force for relief work announced by the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Mufti Naeem also seconded Prime Minister's stance of not imposing curfew and said that imposition of curfew was not the solution.

Head of Muttahida Ulema Forum Pakistan and former adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Religious Affairs Mufti Ferozuddin Hazarvi said that this was not time of politics, students should get registered in Tiger Force for the relief work.

He said that this was high time to serve the humanity.

Mufti Ferozuddin said prayer leaders and members of mosque committees should also register themselves with the Tiger Relief Force because they know people at local level.

He said local government representatives can also play vital role in ration distribution.