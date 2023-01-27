UrduPoint.com

Ulema Urge Sweden, Dutch Govts For Prompt Action Against Desecrators Of Holy Quran

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2023 | 07:51 PM

Ulema urge Sweden, Dutch govts for prompt action against desecrators of Holy Quran

Ulema Mashaykh and religious scholars on Friday observed the 'Sanctity of Quran and Namoos-e-Risalat Day' and urged the governments of Sweden and Netherlands to take immediate action against those who breached the sanctity and prestige of the Holy Quran

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Ulema Mashaykh and religious scholars on Friday observed the 'Sanctity of Quran and Namoos-e-Risalat Day' and urged the governments of Sweden and Netherlands to take immediate action against those who breached the sanctity and prestige of the Holy Quran.

Addressing the public congregation at Friday prayer across the country, they underlined the need to legislate against the perspective of international law from the forum of the United Nations against Islamophobia, besides heavenly religions and divine books.

Ulema said the desecrators had hurt the religious feelings of 1.5 billion Muslims on the globe. islam was a religion of peace and security and the teachings of the Holy Quran was to promote peace, affection, tolerance, and harmony, they added.

They made it clear that sacrilegious remarks about the sanctity of any religion could not be termed as freedom of expression.

In this regard, the leadership of Pakistan Ulema Council addressed Friday sermons in their respective districts and divisions including Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi who is also the prime minister's special representative for interfaith harmony and middle east, in Lahore, Maulana Dr Abu Bakar Siddique (Islamabad), Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid (Multan), Qazi Mutiullah Saeedi (Gujarat), Maulana Asadullah Farooq (Lahore), Maulana Dr Asad Zakaria (Karachi), Maulana Haq Nawaz Khalid, Maulana Ubaidullah Gormani, Allama Tahirul Hasan (Faisalabad), Maulana Muhammad Shafi Qasmi, Maulana Hanif Usmani (Sahiwal), Pir Asadhabib Shah Jamali, Maulana Muhammad Asghar Khosa (Dera Ghazi Khan), Maulana Nauman Hashir, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan (Rawalpindi), Maulana Abu Bakr Sabri, (Islamabad), Maulana Anwar-ul-Haq Mujahid, Shabir Yusuf Gujjar, Maulana Abdul Malik Asif (Multan), Maulana Aslam Siddiqui, Maulana Abdul Hakeem Athar, Maulana Islamuddin, Qari Muhammad Aslam Qadri, Qari Shams-ul-Haq (Lahore), Maulana Hasan Ahmad Hussaini (Diska), Maulana Muhammad Khurshid Nomani (Bahalangar), Maulana Abdullah Haqqani, Maulana Abdullah Rashidi (Kasur), Mian Rashid Munir (Sialkot), Maulana Asim Shad, Maulana Abdul Waheed Farooqui (Narowal), Maulana Abu Bakar Hamza (Chakwal), Maulana Habib-ur-Rehman Abid, Maulana Tayyab Gurmani, Maulana Izhar-ul-Haq Khalid, Sahibzada Hamza Tahir-ul-Hasan (Faisalabad), Maulana Saadullah Ludhianvi (Toba Tek Singh), Maulana Anis-ur-Rehman Baloch (Gojra), Maulana Abdul Rasheed (Hafizabad), Mufti Muhammad Umar Farooq (Khanewal), Maulana Abdul Ghaffar Shah Hijazi (Lodhran), Maulana Tanveer Ahmed (Bahawalpur), Maulana Muhammad Ahmad Makki, Maulana Muhammad Ashfaq Patafi (Muzaffargarh), Maulana Kaleemullah Muawiya (Nankana), Maulana Azizur Rahman Muawiya (Talagung), Maulana Aziz Akbar Qasmi ( Rajanpur), Maulana Saadullah Shafiq (Rahimyar Khan), Maulana Hussain Ahmed Petitioner (Karachi), Maulana Yasir Alvi (Samandari), Qari Abdul Rauf, Maulana Matloob Mahar (Bahawalnagar), Hafiz Muhammad Talha Farooqui (Vehari), Maulana Zubair Khatana.

(Gujranwala), Maulana Aqeel Zubiri (Sargodha), Qari Azizur Rehman (Leh), Maulana Atif Iqbal (Kamalia) and others.

The Ulema said Allah Almighty had taken the responsibility of protecting the Holy Quran and by such blasphemous acts, the message of the Holy Quran could not be curtailed.

They said they invited all those who desecrated the Holy Quran to study the holy book and also study 'Seerat-e-Mustafa' of the Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him, then they would come to know that the Holy Quran was a divine command and its message was about peace, security, and moderation.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Prime Minister United Nations Rashid Sahiwal Kasur Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sweden Netherlands Middle East Sialkot Bahawalnagar Chakwal Hafizabad Khanewal Lodhran Muzaffargarh Narowal Rahimyar Khan Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Vehari Gojra Kamalia Prayer Muslim Mufti All From Billion

Recent Stories

ACS chairs meeting on Merged Areas Governance Prog ..

ACS chairs meeting on Merged Areas Governance Programme

3 minutes ago
 Report on computerization of land record in 7 KP d ..

Report on computerization of land record in 7 KP districts submitted to Governor ..

3 minutes ago
 PEMRA to grant FM-Radio licences for KP's merged d ..

PEMRA to grant FM-Radio licences for KP's merged districts

3 minutes ago
 Group show by five artists concludes tomorrow

Group show by five artists concludes tomorrow

3 minutes ago
 Dar offers support for execution of FSC's decision ..

Dar offers support for execution of FSC's decision on judgment on Riba

13 minutes ago
 EU Extends Economic Sanctions Against Russia Until ..

EU Extends Economic Sanctions Against Russia Until July 31, 2023

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.