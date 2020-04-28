UrduPoint.com
Ulema Urged To Augment Public Awareness For Social Distancing: Chief Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 11:58 PM

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar Tuesday said ulema and mashaikh should create awareness about the importance of social distancing, a major deterrent against coronavirus disease

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar Tuesday said ulema and mashaikh should create awareness about the importance of social distancing, a major deterrent against coronavirus disease.

"The government is thankful to ulema and mashaikh for their valuable cooperation and it would benefit from their services", he added.

Chief Minister was talking to Pir Syed Muhammad Habib Irfani, sajjada nasheen of Baba Irfani (R.A), Sundar Sharif, who called on him at his office here. MNA Farrukh Habib and others were also present, said a handout issued here.

Talking on the occasion, CM appreciated the cooperation extended by religious scholars for implementing the steps for safety from coronavirus.

MNA Farrukh Habib stated that Punjab took a lead by taking effective measures and this helped in addressing the spread of coronavirus.

Pir Muhammad Habib Irfani said that passion of chief minister for public service was praiseworthy,especially in current times when nation was faced with coronavirus pandemic.

