Ulema urged to aware parents on anti-polio drive

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Amjad Shuaib Tareen urged religious scholars to sensitize parents about anti polio drive for eradication of crippling disease.

Speaking at a meeting in connection with polio campaign at his office here on Thursday, he underlined the need of creating awareness among masses.

The DC stated that Ulema should come forward to safeguard kids from developing the disease by get them vaccinated.

Earlier briefing the DC, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) said that the drive will commence from August 15 wherein over 900,000 kids up-to five would be vaccinated.

He informed that 1875 teams had been constituted for this purpose whereas 4,268 workers will participate in the campaign.

Dr Saeed Baig, Dr Zaka, Dr Jawwad and others attended the meeting.