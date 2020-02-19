Ulema urged to convince public to administer polio drops for eradication of menace

Ulema and scholars of different schools of thought Wednesday urged to convince people in their Friday sermons to administer polio drops to their children from eradicating the menace of polio

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :Ulema and scholars of different schools of thought Wednesday urged to convince people in their Friday sermons to administer polio drops to their children from eradicating the menace of polio.

Talking to media Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi appealed to Ulema to play their respective role to make successful ongoing drive for eradication of polio from Pakistan.

He said PUC, Dar-ul-Afta Pakistan, Wafaq-ul-Masajid Madaris-e-Pakistan and leading Ulemas-Mashaykh have already termed polio drops healthful with categorical decree that there is nothing harmful or 'Haram' ingredient in polio vaccination, said a press release.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi announced observing Foundation Day of PUC from February 20-29 all over Pakistan adding that 5th International Message of islam Conference will be held in Islamabad on March 29, 2020.

He said Nizam-e-Khilafat-e-Rashida Conferences will be held on March 1, March 10, in Gujranwala and Lahore.

Polio is a fatal virus and parents having children under five years of age should ensure adminstration of polio drops to their children during ongoing polio vaccination drive. He said that leading Ulema and religious scholars from all over Islamic World have issued decrees that there is nothing harmful inculcated in polio vaccine and it is not forbidden by any religious schools of thought. Responding to a query, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi stated that rising number of children diagnosed with polio and increasing prices of medicines were failure of Ministry of Health.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that the visit of UN Secretary General Antonio Guetres to Pakistan and his stance for Kashmir and Palestine is alike desire of each peace loving person.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi condemned Queta bomb blast stating that enemies of Pakistan want to make instability and anarchy in the country through such coward acts. Ulema and Mashaykh of Pakistan are united to foil such coward acts of the enemies of Islam and Pakistan.