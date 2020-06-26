UrduPoint.com
Ulema Urged To Create Awareness About COVID-19, Dengue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 11:40 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan division Shanul Haq urged the ulema to create awareness among masses about coronavirus and dengue during Juma sermons.

Punjab government has launched battle against dengue alongwith COVID-19 and fully determined to clean the province from dengue.

Commissioner Shanul Haq expressed these views while presiding over meeting to review dengue control steps in Multan division on Friday.

He also gave the task of making anti-dengue drive successful to Deputy Commissioners and health department.

The dengue control teams were directed to go into the field and fake reporting will not be tolerated.

The Multan division should be on top position in dengue control across the Punjab.

Mr Shanul Haq ordered to upload the activities against dengue on portal through latest android system.

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak and Assistant Commissioner Khawaja Umair were present while DC and officials concerned of other districts attended the meeting via video link.

APP /sak

