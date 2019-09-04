Ulema urged to create harmony, peace in Rawalpindi: Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Ali Randhawa has urged the ulema to play their role in creating an atmosphere of harmony, tolerance and brotherhood during Muharram ul Haram

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Ali Randhawa has urged the ulema to play their role in creating an atmosphere of harmony, tolerance and brotherhood during Muharram ul Haram.

Addressing the meeting of District Peace Committee at Eid Gah Shareef, DC urged upon the Ulema of all sects to built unity among their ranks and play due role for making the sentiments of tolerance, love, mutual respect and cooperation more strengthened to foil any conspiracy against peace.

Randhawa said Muslims belonging to any sect, were strong believers and admirer of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and also respected the sanctity of the month of Muharram ul Haram.

Ulemas assured their full cooperation to the administration and also presented suggestions to make foolproof security.

Member National Assembly (MNA), Shiekh Rashid Hafeez, Pir Syed Hasaan Naqeeb, Additional Deputy Commissioner (G), Mian Bezad Adil, SP Rawal, Pir Syed Izhar Hussain, Qalab Ababs, Pir syed Chiragh ud Din Shah, President Anjuma e Tajraan Shahid Ghafoor Paracha and ulema belonging to different schools of thought were also present on the occasion.