UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ulema Urged To Create Harmony, Peace In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 04:36 PM

Ulema urged to create harmony, peace in Sargodha

Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull on Monday urged the ulema to play their role in creating an atmosphere of harmony, tolerance and brotherhood during the month of Muharram ul Haram

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019) :Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull on Monday urged the ulema to play their role in creating an atmosphere of harmony, tolerance and brotherhood during the month of Muharram ul Haram.

She stated this while chairing meetings of Tehsil Peace committees at Sillanwali and Sahiwal.

Asia Gull said that all Muslims belonging to any creed and sect were strong believers and admirer of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and also respect the sanctity of the month of Muharram ul Haram.

She said the Pakistan was facing tension in eastern borders and the enemy could upset the peace situation in the country so ulema should deliver a clear message of unity and peace to the anti-state elements.

Ulemas assured their full cooperation to the administration and also presented suggestions to make foolproof security.

The meetings were attended by MPA Ghulam Asghar Lahri, SDPOs, Assistant Commissioners and other related officers.

The DC also visited the routes of mourning processions and Majalis at both the tehsils and directed the administration for making foolproof arrangements.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sillanwali Muslim All Asia Unity Foods Limited Muharram Sahiwal

Recent Stories

Russian Ambassador to Egypt Kirpichenko Passes Awa ..

5 minutes ago

Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Manag ..

5 minutes ago

As an austerity measure, over 4 in 5 (86%) Pakista ..

26 minutes ago

US Vice President Says Trump Hopes to Visit Poland ..

45 seconds ago

Russian, Iranian Energy Ministers to Meet in Mosco ..

48 seconds ago

Malaria linked to 30pc higher risk of heart failur ..

50 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.