Ulema urged to create harmony, peace in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull on Monday urged the ulema to play their role in creating an atmosphere of harmony, tolerance and brotherhood during the month of Muharram ul Haram

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019) :Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull on Monday urged the ulema to play their role in creating an atmosphere of harmony, tolerance and brotherhood during the month of Muharram ul Haram.

She stated this while chairing meetings of Tehsil Peace committees at Sillanwali and Sahiwal.

Asia Gull said that all Muslims belonging to any creed and sect were strong believers and admirer of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and also respect the sanctity of the month of Muharram ul Haram.

She said the Pakistan was facing tension in eastern borders and the enemy could upset the peace situation in the country so ulema should deliver a clear message of unity and peace to the anti-state elements.

Ulemas assured their full cooperation to the administration and also presented suggestions to make foolproof security.

The meetings were attended by MPA Ghulam Asghar Lahri, SDPOs, Assistant Commissioners and other related officers.

The DC also visited the routes of mourning processions and Majalis at both the tehsils and directed the administration for making foolproof arrangements.