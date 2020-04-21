Ulema urged to ensure implementation of safety measures in mosques

Deputy Commissioner Abdul Haseeb has urged ulema to play role in curbing coronavirus pandemic while ensuring implementation of safety measures had been evolved with their consensus with government for mosques

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdul Haseeb has urged ulema to play role in curbing coronavirus pandemic while ensuring implementation of safety measures had been evolved with their consensus with government for mosques.

He expressed these views during a meeting with religious leaders in his office here on Tuesday.

He said that coronavirus had become global pandemic and spreading alarmingly, so ulema who were considered as opinion leaders in society could play effective role in educating people about precautionary measures to contain spread of the deadly virus in the area.

During the meeting, ulema assured their full support in curbing the coronavirus by implementing standard operating procedures in mosques.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Noorul Amin, Assistant Commissioner Nadir Shahzad, District Khateeb Maulana Abdul Wahab, Chairman district Zakat Committee Maulana Habibullah Haqqani.