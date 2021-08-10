UrduPoint.com

Ulema Urged To Ensure Sectarian Harmony During Muharram

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 06:57 PM

Ulema urged to ensure sectarian harmony during Muharram

Punjab Minister for Auqaf Pir Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah has said that ulema belonging to all schools of thought have always played a role in establishing peace, saying that they should come forward now and help forge religious and sectarian harmony in the holy month of Muharram

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Auqaf Pir Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah has said that ulema belonging to all schools of thought have always played a role in establishing peace, saying that they should come forward now and help forge religious and sectarian harmony in the holy month of Muharram.

He was addressing a meeting called to review necessary arrangements made for Muharram majalis and mourning processions.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Nabila Irfan, District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Akbar Ali Shah, Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, ulema belonging to all schools of thought and the officers of other departments.

The minister said that exemplary law and order situation would be maintained during Muharram. He said that all possible resources were being utilised by the government to maintain peace in the holy month.

He said there must be best security and cleanliness arrangements, adding that coronavirus standard operating procedures (SoPs) should be followed strictly. He said that the district administration and police, in collaboration with all government institutions and tehsil and district peace committees, should complete all arrangements regarding Muharram.

The deputy commissioner briefed the minister that a control room had been set up in the DC office for continuous monitoring at the district level, from where sensitive processions, gatherings would be monitored live through CCTV cameras.

DPO Syed Akbar Ali Shah also briefed the minister about the steps being taken for security of processions and gatherings in the holy month.

