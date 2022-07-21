Ulema urged to help maintain peace during Muharram

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Tahir Farooq on Thursday urged ulema to play a role to maintain peace during Muharram-ul-Haram

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Tahir Farooq on Thursday urged ulema to play a role to maintain peace during Muharram-ul-Haram.

Chairing an interfaith harmony meeting the DC said that ulema of different schools of thought should exercise tolerance and forge harmony by desisting from delivering controversial and provocative speeches to help maintain peace during Muharram.

He asked the religious leaders to keep an eye on anti-social elements and educate people to respect each other's religious beliefs.

The DC said that all-out efforts would be made to ensure implementation of code of conduct issued by Punjab Government for Muharram-ul-Haram.

City Police Officer (CPO), Rawalpindi Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari also sought help of ulema of different schools of thought and their followers in foiling designs of the miscreants and warned that no one would be allowed to disturb peace during Muharram.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, General, Qasim Ijaz also attended the meeting while on the occasion, District Khateeb Iqbal Rizvi, Pir Syed Izhar Hussain Bukhari, President Anjuman-e-Tajran Rawalpindi Shahid Ghafoor Paracha, Pir Attiqe ur Rehman, Shoukat Jafri, Sahibzada Usman Ghani and other members of the peace committee were present.

The CPO said that foolproof security arrangements would be finalized for Muharram and comprehensive security cover would be given to Majalis and Muharram processions.

Strict action in accordance with the law would be taken on misuse of social media to spread sectarian disharmony, he added.