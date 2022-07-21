UrduPoint.com

Ulema Urged To Help Maintain Peace During Muharram

Faizan Hashmi Published July 21, 2022 | 08:05 PM

Ulema urged to help maintain peace during Muharram

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Tahir Farooq on Thursday urged ulema to play a role to maintain peace during Muharram-ul-Haram

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Tahir Farooq on Thursday urged ulema to play a role to maintain peace during Muharram-ul-Haram.

Chairing an interfaith harmony meeting the DC said that ulema of different schools of thought should exercise tolerance and forge harmony by desisting from delivering controversial and provocative speeches to help maintain peace during Muharram.

He asked the religious leaders to keep an eye on anti-social elements and educate people to respect each other's religious beliefs.

The DC said that all-out efforts would be made to ensure implementation of code of conduct issued by Punjab Government for Muharram-ul-Haram.

City Police Officer (CPO), Rawalpindi Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari also sought help of ulema of different schools of thought and their followers in foiling designs of the miscreants and warned that no one would be allowed to disturb peace during Muharram.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, General, Qasim Ijaz also attended the meeting while on the occasion, District Khateeb Iqbal Rizvi, Pir Syed Izhar Hussain Bukhari, President Anjuman-e-Tajran Rawalpindi Shahid Ghafoor Paracha, Pir Attiqe ur Rehman, Shoukat Jafri, Sahibzada Usman Ghani and other members of the peace committee were present.

The CPO said that foolproof security arrangements would be finalized for Muharram and comprehensive security cover would be given to Majalis and Muharram processions.

Strict action in accordance with the law would be taken on misuse of social media to spread sectarian disharmony, he added.

Related Topics

Police Government Of Punjab Social Media Rawalpindi Usman Ghani From Muharram

Recent Stories

KP CM directs collection of functional, non-functi ..

KP CM directs collection of functional, non-functional tube-wells

1 minute ago
 DC directs to complete water supply project

DC directs to complete water supply project

1 minute ago
 Boeing outmanoeuvres Airbus at first Farnborough s ..

Boeing outmanoeuvres Airbus at first Farnborough since Covid

1 minute ago
 Police launch search operations in different areas ..

Police launch search operations in different areas

1 minute ago
 400-kg spurious milk discarded

400-kg spurious milk discarded

8 minutes ago
 Active Corona cases in KP surge to 438

Active Corona cases in KP surge to 438

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.