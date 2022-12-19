Ulema urged to help maintain religious harmony during Christmas celebrations

The District Administration on Monday urged the Ulema of different schools of thought to play a role in maintaining peace, brotherhood and religious harmony on the occasion of Christmas celebrations

Presiding over a meeting of the Interfaith harmony committee, Deputy Commissioner Capt(R) Muhammad Shoiab praised the role of Ulema for maintaining peace and religious harmony during Muharram and Rabi Ul Awal and asked the religious leaders to keep an eye on anti-social elements and educate people to respect each other's religious beliefs.

The DC said the minorities had been enjoying equal religious freedom, and the government was committed to protecting their rights.

Allama Iqbal Rizvi, Pir Atiqurehman, Paster Sohail Pervez, Arif Wahidi, Shaukat Jafri and others were present.