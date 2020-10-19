Ulema urged to maintain peace, brotherhood during Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) celebrations

The Deputy Commissioner Matiari Ghulam Haider Chandio on Monday called upon Ulema of all sects to play a role in maintaining atmosphere of peace, love and brotherhood during Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) celebrations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Matiari Ghulam Haider Chandio on Monday called upon Ulema of all sects to play a role in maintaining atmosphere of peace, love and brotherhood during Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) celebrations.

He said this while presiding over a meeting at his office on Monday which reviewed the arrangements of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) celebrations in Matiari district.

Ghulam Haider Chandio also underlined the need of following the principles of islam, avoiding promoting hatred among each other and creating gulf among people of different sects.

Ulema could play a vital role in this regard, he said and advised them to remain in coordination with the district administration if they had any reservation on any issue.

The Deputy Commissioner, on the occasion, asked officers concerned about cleanliness in the city and other adjoining areas particularly at Masajid, Imambargahs and designated routes of religious procession.

Chandio also directed the illuminating of all government buildings including the DC secretariat, SP office, schools and other prominent buildings as a sign of happiness on the occasion of the birthday celebration of the holy prophet (PBUH).

The DC asked the health authorities to ensure availability of ambulances, medicines and medical as well as para medical staff at the routes of religious rallies and procession so that in case of emergency health facilities could be provided to the participants.

The HESCO management was directed to avoid unannounced load shedding during Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) so that people could be facilitated for celebrating birth day of last prophet of Islam.

The Deputy Commissioner also asked the officers concerned to ensure cleanliness of roads and streets with installation of street lights and removal of encroachments at the routes from where Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions would pass through.

The meeting was attended among others by all Assistant Commissioners, District Health Officer, officers of HESCO, education, Public Health Engineering, Social Welfare Departments and representatives of religious parties.