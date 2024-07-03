Ulema Urged To Play Effective Role For Peace During Muharram
Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2024 | 09:28 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee and Convener of Ittehad Bain ul Muslimeen Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabeer Azad has urged the people to play their effective role in maintenance and promotion of peace especially during Muharram ul Haram.
Chairing a meeting at Circuit House here Wednesday, he said that a delegation of Ittehad Bain ul Muslimeem was visiting different divisional headquarters in order to propagate the message of peace. He observed that Ulema were extending every possible cooperation toward the government in order to maintain peace in the society. He urged them to discourage hateful speeches.
Moulana Abdul Khabeer Azad stated that enemies were trying to sabotage peace in the country so it was our collective responsibility to foil their conspiracies.
He maintained that martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) gave message of unity, peace and sacrifice. Similarly, all the Islamic scholars played vital role in forging unity into masses ranks. He also urged upon the governments of different Islamic countries to raise effective voice for innocent people of Ghaza.
On this occasion, deputy commissioners of Vehari, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran and police officers were also present.
