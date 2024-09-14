Ulema urged to play effective role for peace on Eid Milad un Nabi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak here on Saturday urged the ulema-e-Akram to play effective role for peace on Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH).

Chairing a Division Peace Committee meeting, Commissioner Engineer Aamir Khattak and Regional Police Officer, (RPO) Babar Sarfaraz Alpa reviewed all the arrangements being finalized of Eid Milad un Nabi.

On this occasion, the parliamentarians, Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry, Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Culture, Shazia Rizwan, Naeem Ejaz, Malik Iftikhar, Tahira Mushtaq and Zebunnisa were present.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar, DC Jhelum, Chakwal and Attock also participated in the meeting.

Pir Syed Saadat Ali Shah, Mehmood Ul Hasan Tawhidi, Pir Izhar Hussain Bukhari, Shaukat Jafri, Pastor Sohail Parvez, and Ulama-e-Akram from Jhelum, Chakwa and Attock participated in the meeting.

In Rawalpindi Division, Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH) would be celebrated with religious zeal and fervor, the Commissioner said.

He urged the ulema-e-Akram to come forward and play their active and effective role for peace.

On 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal, like Muharram, the scholars should play their constructive role for the establishment of peace and harmony, he added.

Implementation of Standard Operating Procedures should be ensured regarding 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal processions, he directed.

“We all should make concerted efforts to foil nefarious designs of the miscreants,” he added.

The scholars of all schools of thought should spread the message of peace from their mosques, he said.

Foolproof security would be provided to all 12 Rabi ul Awwal processions in Rawalpindi Division, RPO said adding the organizers of Milad Committees should play their active role in preventing the use of musical instruments in the processions.

On this occasion, Ulema e Akram said that the scholars of all schools of thought are standing with the district administration for the establishment of peace.

There is no room for sectarianism in the country, they added.

The traders association is always ready for every possible cooperation with Rawalpindi district administration, President Anumjan Tajran Shahid Ghafoor Paracha said.