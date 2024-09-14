Ulema Urged To Play Effective Role For Peace On Eid Milad Un Nabi
Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2024 | 07:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak here on Saturday urged the ulema-e-Akram to play effective role for peace on Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH).
Chairing a Division Peace Committee meeting, Commissioner Engineer Aamir Khattak and Regional Police Officer, (RPO) Babar Sarfaraz Alpa reviewed all the arrangements being finalized of Eid Milad un Nabi.
On this occasion, the parliamentarians, Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry, Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Culture, Shazia Rizwan, Naeem Ejaz, Malik Iftikhar, Tahira Mushtaq and Zebunnisa were present.
Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar, DC Jhelum, Chakwal and Attock also participated in the meeting.
Pir Syed Saadat Ali Shah, Mehmood Ul Hasan Tawhidi, Pir Izhar Hussain Bukhari, Shaukat Jafri, Pastor Sohail Parvez, and Ulama-e-Akram from Jhelum, Chakwa and Attock participated in the meeting.
In Rawalpindi Division, Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH) would be celebrated with religious zeal and fervor, the Commissioner said.
He urged the ulema-e-Akram to come forward and play their active and effective role for peace.
On 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal, like Muharram, the scholars should play their constructive role for the establishment of peace and harmony, he added.
Implementation of Standard Operating Procedures should be ensured regarding 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal processions, he directed.
“We all should make concerted efforts to foil nefarious designs of the miscreants,” he added.
The scholars of all schools of thought should spread the message of peace from their mosques, he said.
Foolproof security would be provided to all 12 Rabi ul Awwal processions in Rawalpindi Division, RPO said adding the organizers of Milad Committees should play their active role in preventing the use of musical instruments in the processions.
On this occasion, Ulema e Akram said that the scholars of all schools of thought are standing with the district administration for the establishment of peace.
There is no room for sectarianism in the country, they added.
The traders association is always ready for every possible cooperation with Rawalpindi district administration, President Anumjan Tajran Shahid Ghafoor Paracha said.
Recent Stories
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
National Savings announces reduction in profit rates
Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over 549 unfit PSVs impounded1 minute ago
-
Illegal hunters fined1 minute ago
-
Varsity organized event highlights mental health issues among students1 minute ago
-
ANF recovers 28 kg drugs in eight operations; arrests six accused1 minute ago
-
DC distributes commendation certificates among best rescuers1 minute ago
-
Suspected drug pusher arrested in injured condition1 minute ago
-
Police recover looted items Rs. 140.16 million: DIG2 minutes ago
-
CJCSC calls on Chinese military leadership in separate meetings2 minutes ago
-
36 new dengue patients registered in last 24 hrs11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner expresses dismay over poor quality of treatment in Children Hospital11 minutes ago
-
4 members dacoit gang busted11 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt to increase capacity of children hospitals: Khawaja Salman11 minutes ago