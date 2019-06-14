UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ulema Urged To Play Role For Making Anti-polio Drive Successful

Sumaira FH 15 minutes ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 05:17 PM

Ulema urged to play role for making anti-polio drive successful

Deputy Commissioner Ch Muhammad Ali Randhwa Friday urged the Ulema to play their role in making anti-polio campaign successful

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ch Muhammad Ali Randhwa Friday urged the Ulema to play their role in making anti-polio campaign successful.

Chairing a meeting to review arrangements made for anti-polio drive being commenced from June 17, the DC said that polio vaccine was administered in Saudi Arabia to Hajj and Umra pilgrims, adding that polio vaccination is completely safe and all Islamic countries used it which carries strong anti-bodies against polio.

Randhawa asked the ulema to highlight the importance of polio vaccination in "Friday sermons" and administer polio drops to children up-to five years of age in Madrasas.

He said that polio was a national issue and it was responsibility of all of us to play an effective role to make the country polio free.

On the occasion, Ulema assured the meeting that they would play their role for removing misconceptions about polio vaccination.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Saima Younas, Deputy District Officer Dr Zeeshan, Allama Izhar Bukhari, Maulana Iqbal Rizvi, Muhaammad Talha and others attended the meeting.

Later they prayed for the success of anti-polio drive being startedfrom June 17.

Related Topics

Hajj Polio Saudi Arabia Muhammad Ali June All From

Recent Stories

SSJ100 Crew Voiced No Concerns About Plane Systems ..

4 minutes ago

Suneyah wins gross, Ayesha net winner in Ladies Go ..

4 minutes ago

Punjab snooker championship from June 17

4 minutes ago

Opposition stages protest during PA budget session ..

42 seconds ago

Punjab cabinet approves budget 2019-20

43 seconds ago

Punjab govt allocates Rs 800m for Emergency Servic ..

45 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.