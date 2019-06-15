Ulema urged to play role for making anti-polio drive successful

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ch Muhammad Ali Randhwa Friday urged the Ulema to play their role in making anti-polio campaign successful.

Chairing a meeting to review arrangements made for anti-polio drive being commenced from June 17, the DC said that polio vaccine was administered in Saudi Arabia to Hajj and Umra pilgrims, adding that polio vaccination is completely safe and all Islamic countries used it which carries strong anti-bodies against polio.

Randhawa asked the ulema to highlight the importance of polio vaccination in "Friday sermons" and administer polio drops to children up-to five years of age in Madrasas.

He said that polio was a national issue and it was responsibility of all of us to play an effective role to make the country polio free.

On the occasion, Ulema assured the meeting that they would play their role for removing misconceptions about polio vaccination.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Saima Younas, Deputy District Officer Dr Zeeshan, Allama Izhar Bukhari, Maulana Iqbal Rizvi, Muhaammad Talha and others attended the meeting.

Later they prayed for the success of anti-polio drive being startedfrom June 17.