Ulema urged to play role for peace

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Amjad Shoeb Tareen and District Police Officer Hassan Iqbal Friday appealed the religious scholars from different schools of thought to play cohesive role for maintaining peace in the society.

Talking to a delegation of Ulema and Mushaeikh in a meeting here, they said that prosperity and development could be achieved only by maintaining harmony among people.

Police and concerned security departments were vigilant to protect life and property of people, they added.

Ulema including Maulana Abdul Mabood Azad, Qari Abdul Ghani, Tariq Sharif, Ghazanfar Abbas, Amir Hasan and others promised their support and cooperation to the district administration for peaceful atmosphere and to promote tolerance and brotherhood.