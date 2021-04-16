UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ulema Urged To Play Role For Peace

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 09:52 PM

Ulema urged to play role for peace

Deputy Commissioner Amjad Shoeb Tareen and District Police Officer Hassan Iqbal Friday appealed the religious scholars from different schools of thought to play cohesive role for maintaining peace in the society

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Amjad Shoeb Tareen and District Police Officer Hassan Iqbal Friday appealed the religious scholars from different schools of thought to play cohesive role for maintaining peace in the society.

Talking to a delegation of Ulema and Mushaeikh in a meeting here, they said that prosperity and development could be achieved only by maintaining harmony among people.

Police and concerned security departments were vigilant to protect life and property of people, they added.

Ulema including Maulana Abdul Mabood Azad, Qari Abdul Ghani, Tariq Sharif, Ghazanfar Abbas, Amir Hasan and others promised their support and cooperation to the district administration for peaceful atmosphere and to promote tolerance and brotherhood.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

European Parliament's Largest Group Calls for New ..

4 minutes ago

Italy to Start Easing COVID-19 Restrictions on Apr ..

4 minutes ago

One million copies of Holy Qur'an in 21 languages ..

4 minutes ago

Enric Mas takes Valencia mountain win

20 minutes ago

Transparent procedure to be adopted for promotion ..

20 minutes ago

Shahera Shahid appointed as Additional Secretary i ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.