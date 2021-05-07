Ulema urged to play role in fight against coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :District administration Orakzai has urged ulema to educate people during their sermons regarding implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to control the spread of coronavirus.

In this regard, the administration held a meeting with ulema who expressed their full support in implementation of precautionary measures against Covid-19.

Chairing the meeting, the assistant commissioner said that cooperation of ulema and people during the previous waves of the corona pandemic remained fruitful and the timely measures helped overcome the situation.

He urged the ulema to educate masses in their sermons to follow SOPs, avoid large social gatherings and aerial firing on Eid.

He urged scholars and people to take precautionary measures in order to control the spread of the pandemic and save the lives of your loved ones and other citizens.