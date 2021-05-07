UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ulema Urged To Play Role In Fight Against Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 04:10 PM

Ulema urged to play role in fight against coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :District administration Orakzai has urged ulema to educate people during their sermons regarding implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to control the spread of coronavirus.

In this regard, the administration held a meeting with ulema who expressed their full support in implementation of precautionary measures against Covid-19.

Chairing the meeting, the assistant commissioner said that cooperation of ulema and people during the previous waves of the corona pandemic remained fruitful and the timely measures helped overcome the situation.

He urged the ulema to educate masses in their sermons to follow SOPs, avoid large social gatherings and aerial firing on Eid.

He urged scholars and people to take precautionary measures in order to control the spread of the pandemic and save the lives of your loved ones and other citizens.

Related Topics

Firing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

37 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

10 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

10 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.