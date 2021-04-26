Ulema urged to play role in fighting against Covid 19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Nowshera Mir Reza Ozgen on Monday urged Ulema to play role in fighting Covid 19 by ensuring implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in mosques during the holy month of Ramazan.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting to review the situation in wake of the third wave of corona pandemic in the district.

The meeting was attended by Ulema and religious scholars of the district including District Khatib Nowshera Muhammad Hamid and Tehsil Khatib Nowshera Mufti Abdullah Jan besides officials of other relevant departments.

He said that the third wave had proved more fatal but it could be controlled by strictly observing prescribed precautionary measures and SOPs of the government.

He said cooperation of Ulema and people during the previous waves of the corona pandemic remained fruitful and the timely measures helped overcome the situation.

He urged scholars and people to take precautionary measures in order to stop the spread of the pandemic and save the lives of your loved ones and other citizens.

He said that precautionary measures should be strictly followed which included wearing a mask, keeping a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands; perform prayers, Friday and Taraweeh in the open air under SOPs.

He urged ulema to educate masses in their sermons to follow SOPs and avoid large gatherings.

He warned that strict legal action would be taken against the violators of SOPs.