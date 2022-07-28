Ulema urged to play role in maintaining peace, harmony during Muharram

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :The district police have urged ulema of different schools of thought to play a role to maintain peace, brotherhood and religious harmony during the holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

In this regard, on the directives of District Police Officer(DPO) Capt(retd) Najmul Hasnain Liaqat, two meetings were held including the one which was attended by religious scholars, business community and political representatives from Pharpur circle and presided over by DSP Fazal Rahim Khan.

While the other meeting was presided over by Additional SP Javed Awan and attended by religious leaders, elders and traders' community of Prova and university circle.

During these meetings, the participants were urged to make all-out efforts to ensure implementation of the officially-prescribed code of conduct for Muharram-ul-Haram.

The Ulema of different schools of thought were also urged to exercise tolerance and forge harmony by desisting from delivering controversial and provocative speeches to help maintain peace.

The meeting underscored the need for people to cooperate with the district police in every possible way in line with the spirit of the holy month of Muharram which teaches us love, tolerance and brotherhood.

The participants assured their full cooperation with the district administration and police for maintaining peace during Muharram-ul-haram.