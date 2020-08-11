UrduPoint.com
Ulema Urged To Play Role In Maintaining Peace During Muharram

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 06:13 PM

Ulema urged to play role in maintaining peace during Muharram

Secretary Aukaf, Haj and Religious Affairs Farrukh Sair on Tuesday urged ulema to play role in promoting religious harmony and brotherhood to maintain peace during Muharram-ul-Haram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Secretary Aukaf, Haj and Religious Affairs Farrukh Sair on Tuesday urged ulema to play role in promoting religious harmony and brotherhood to maintain peace during Muharram-ul-Haram.

Chairing a meeting of Mutahidda Ulema board Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here the secretary said that Muharram-ul-Haram was the month of reverence and respect for the Muslims of all schools of thought and that ulema should play exclusive role to foil nefarious designs of anti-social elements and maintain peace on the sacred occasion.

He said that islam was a religion of peace, preaching brotherhood and harmony besides enshrining respect to humanity.

He said that ulema had always played key role in maintaining peace, protection, integrity and prosperity of people in the region, so they should also play role to foil designs of those elements that tried to spoil peace during Muharram.

The meeting was attended by administrator Aukaf Yasir Imran, Chief Khateeb Maulana Muhammad Ismail, members of Muttahidda Ulema Board, officials of home department, police and Aukaf.

The meeting stressed underlined the need for implementing of SOPs which had been announced by the government for Muharram processions, Majalis amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It was decided to make joint efforts for promoting religious harmony among people to ensure peace during Muharram. It was also decided to hold such meetings of all schools of thought at local and district level so that they could play role in ensuring peace by promoting religious harmony and brotherhood among society.

Later, Mutahidda Ulema Khyber Pakhtunkhwa inaugurated a tree plantation drive by planting saplings on premises of Aukaf department.

