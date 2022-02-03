UrduPoint.com

Ulema Urged To Play Role In Promoting Religious Harmony : Deputy Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2022 | 08:55 PM

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq Thursday urged the Ulema to play their role in promoting religious harmony and unity

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq Thursday urged the Ulema to play their role in promoting religious harmony and unity.

He said while presiding over a meeting of the Ulema belongs to different schools of thought here at the DC office.

The meeting was attended, among others, by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Qasim Ijaz, Allama Azhar Bukhari, Syed Zahid Abbas Zami, Hafiz Iqbal Razi District Khatib, Pastor Parvez Sohail, Pandit Naresh Chand and representatives of trade organizations.

The meeting strongly condemned the recent killing of a priest in Peshawar.

The DC stressed the need for religious tolerance to improve Pakistan's image in the world.

He said the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan provided equal rights to the minorities and directed the concerned officials to take appropriate measures for the safety of Churches, their lives and property.

On the contrary, the Ulema assured their commitment to maintaining communal peace and appreciated the district administration for creating an atmosphere of harmony.

"As Muslims, we must respect each other's beliefs, ideas and opinions," they added.

