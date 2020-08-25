UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ulema Urged To Play Role In Promotion Of Brotherhood

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 06:49 PM

Ulema urged to play role in promotion of brotherhood

Provincial Minister for Special Education Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq urged the religious scholar to play their due role in the promotion of brotherhood, peace and interfaith harmony in the society

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Special education Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq urged the religious scholar to play their due role in the promotion of brotherhood, peace and interfaith harmony in the society.

He stated this during a meeting of core wing of district peace committee in DC office here Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir, DPO Capt (R) Mustansar Feroz, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Karim Bukhsh, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Mian Rafiq Ahsan, AC's of Sialkot District, District Peace Committee Coordinator Hafiz Asghar Ali Cheema, Hafiz Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din, Ayub Opal, Mufti Kifayat Shakir, Ehsan Elahi Rehman, Sahibzada Allama Ayub Khan and Hafiz Ghulam Hussain were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Nasir Sialkot Mufti

Recent Stories

Asia need to be vigilant toward spillover of India ..

15 seconds ago

SEC approves resumption of government activities

5 minutes ago

Supreme Court issues notice to NAB in Anwar Majeed ..

1 minute ago

Telephone call between UAE and Israel Defense Mini ..

20 minutes ago

GTA dnata set to launch Vancouver operations

35 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Investment Compa ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.