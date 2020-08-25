Ulema urged to play role in promotion of brotherhood

Provincial Minister for Special Education Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq urged the religious scholar to play their due role in the promotion of brotherhood, peace and interfaith harmony in the society

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Special education Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq urged the religious scholar to play their due role in the promotion of brotherhood, peace and interfaith harmony in the society.

He stated this during a meeting of core wing of district peace committee in DC office here Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir, DPO Capt (R) Mustansar Feroz, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Karim Bukhsh, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Mian Rafiq Ahsan, AC's of Sialkot District, District Peace Committee Coordinator Hafiz Asghar Ali Cheema, Hafiz Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din, Ayub Opal, Mufti Kifayat Shakir, Ehsan Elahi Rehman, Sahibzada Allama Ayub Khan and Hafiz Ghulam Hussain were also present in the meeting.