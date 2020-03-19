Ulema urged to play role in raising awareness about coronavirus

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :The head of district committee for prevention of potential spread of coronavirus in Hyderabad, MPA Sharjeel Inam Memon, Thursday, appealed the religious leaders and Ulema to play important role in raising awareness among citizens to avert coronavirus threat. He said this in a meeting held at SSP office Hyderabad with ulema belonging to all sects to discuss measures taken by the government to stop further spread of coronavirus in the society.

The Senior Superintendent of Police Adeel Hussain Chandio and the Deputy Commissioner Ms. Ayesha Abro were also present on the occasion.

Sharjeel Inam Memon urged the ulema and religious leaders to extend their support to government's efforts for containing spread of dangerous viral threat.

He said ulema could guide the general public in better way to adopt precautionary measures for keeping themselves and other people safe from being affected with any viral infections.

The ulema and religious clerics, on the occasion, extended their full support to government's efforts for raising awareness among general public and keep the city and general public safe from coronavirus threat.