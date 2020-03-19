UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ulema Urged To Play Role In Raising Awareness About Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 10:50 PM

Ulema urged to play role in raising awareness about coronavirus

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :The head of district committee for prevention of potential spread of coronavirus in Hyderabad, MPA Sharjeel Inam Memon, Thursday, appealed the religious leaders and Ulema to play important role in raising awareness among citizens to avert coronavirus threat.  He said this in a meeting held at SSP office Hyderabad with ulema belonging to all sects to discuss measures taken by the government to stop further spread of coronavirus in the society.

The Senior Superintendent of Police Adeel Hussain Chandio and the Deputy Commissioner Ms. Ayesha Abro were also present on the occasion.

Sharjeel Inam Memon urged the ulema and religious leaders to extend their support to government's efforts for containing spread of dangerous viral threat.

He said ulema could guide the general public in better way to adopt precautionary measures for keeping themselves and other people safe from being affected with any viral infections.

The ulema and religious clerics, on the occasion, extended their full support to government's efforts for raising awareness among general public and keep the city and general public safe from coronavirus threat.  

Related Topics

Police Guide Hyderabad Adeel Hussain All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoHAP announces 27 new coronavirus cases, 5 recove ..

1 hour ago

Construction Cost Index in Abu Dhabi rose 0.5% in ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi suspends sea cruises, desert camps, safa ..

3 hours ago

UAE facilitates evacuation of South Korean nationa ..

3 hours ago

RAK Crown Prince issues resolution relating to rem ..

4 hours ago

PTA Supporting National Efforts in Fight against C ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.