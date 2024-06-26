Ulema Urged To Play Their Role For Peace In Muharram
Sumaira FH Published June 26, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain on Wednesday urged the scholars
and ulema belonging to different schools of thought to play their key role in maintaining
harmony for peace during Muharram ul Haram.
Addressing the meeting of District Peace Core Committee Sialkot, the DC also
urged the ulema to keep a close eye on enemies of peace and miscreants. He
said that foolproof security arrangements would be made during Muharram.
The routes/venues and timings of traditional, ancient and licensed processions
and majlis would not be changed, he added.
Talking on the occasion, ulema reiterated their determination to play their
due role for peace and vowed to support the civil administration in this regard.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Syed Asad Raza Kazmi, In-charge
Security Hafiz Saeed, Coordinator District Peace Core Committee Hafiz Asghar
Ali Cheema, Hafiz Abdul Ghaffar, Sahibzada Muhammad Ayub Saqib, Mufti Kifayatullah
Shakir, Zafar Abbas, Hafiz Ghulam Mohiuddin Jilani, Ayub Opal, Hafiz Yamin Mustafai
and Pir Hafiz Ghulam Hussain Sultani were also present on the occasion.
