Ulema urged to play their role for peace in Muharram

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain on Wednesday urged the scholars

and ulema belonging to different schools of thought to play their key role in maintaining

harmony for peace during Muharram ul Haram.

Addressing the meeting of District Peace Core Committee Sialkot, the DC also

urged the ulema to keep a close eye on enemies of peace and miscreants. He

said that foolproof security arrangements would be made during Muharram.

The routes/venues and timings of traditional, ancient and licensed processions

and majlis would not be changed, he added.

Talking on the occasion, ulema reiterated their determination to play their

due role for peace and vowed to support the civil administration in this regard.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Syed Asad Raza Kazmi, In-charge

Security Hafiz Saeed, Coordinator District Peace Core Committee Hafiz Asghar

Ali Cheema, Hafiz Abdul Ghaffar, Sahibzada Muhammad Ayub Saqib, Mufti Kifayatullah

Shakir, Zafar Abbas, Hafiz Ghulam Mohiuddin Jilani, Ayub Opal, Hafiz Yamin Mustafai

and Pir Hafiz Ghulam Hussain Sultani were also present on the occasion.