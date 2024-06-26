Open Menu

Ulema Urged To Play Their Role For Peace In Muharram

Sumaira FH Published June 26, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Ulema urged to play their role for peace in Muharram

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain on Wednesday urged the scholars

and ulema belonging to different schools of thought to play their key role in maintaining

harmony for peace during Muharram ul Haram.

Addressing the meeting of District Peace Core Committee Sialkot, the DC also

urged the ulema to keep a close eye on enemies of peace and miscreants. He

said that foolproof security arrangements would be made during Muharram.

The routes/venues and timings of traditional, ancient and licensed processions

and majlis would not be changed, he added.

Talking on the occasion, ulema reiterated their determination to play their

due role for peace and vowed to support the civil administration in this regard.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Syed Asad Raza Kazmi, In-charge

Security Hafiz Saeed, Coordinator District Peace Core Committee Hafiz Asghar

Ali Cheema, Hafiz Abdul Ghaffar, Sahibzada Muhammad Ayub Saqib, Mufti Kifayatullah

Shakir, Zafar Abbas, Hafiz Ghulam Mohiuddin Jilani, Ayub Opal, Hafiz Yamin Mustafai

and Pir Hafiz Ghulam Hussain Sultani were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sialkot Ghulam Mohiuddin Mufti Muharram

Recent Stories

Babar, Rizwan slip one spot each in ICC T20 Battin ..

Babar, Rizwan slip one spot each in ICC T20 Batting rankings

50 minutes ago
 Technology is trending towards sustainability, and ..

Technology is trending towards sustainability, and TECNO Pakistan is leading the ..

1 hour ago
 Indian funding TTP, BLA for terrorism inside Pakis ..

Indian funding TTP, BLA for terrorism inside Pakistan: Balochistan Home Minister

1 hour ago
 realme Announces the Launch of realme 12 and realm ..

Realme Announces the Launch of realme 12 and realme 12+ 5G in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 IHC orders removal of Zartaj Gul’s name from ECL

IHC orders removal of Zartaj Gul’s name from ECL

3 hours ago
 Women's camp for Asia Cup starts in Karachi

Women's camp for Asia Cup starts in Karachi

3 hours ago
FIFA uses Arif Lohar’s song “Aa” to mark bir ..

FIFA uses Arif Lohar’s song “Aa” to mark birth of Lionel Messi

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in ..

Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in Kashmir conflict

18 hours ago
 Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in he ..

Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in heatwave

18 hours ago
 Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rul ..

Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rules, major policy initiatives

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan