Ulema Urged To Religiously Enforce Safety Measures In Mosques

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 04:10 PM

Ulema urged to religiously enforce safety measures in mosques

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shah Rukh Ali Khan on Thursday urged ulema to religiously follow safety agreement, which was reached with government to implement them in mosques for curbing coronavirus pandemic.

He expressed these views during a meeting with ulema at his office.

He said that coronavirus had emerged as pandemic and was spreading alarmingly, so ulema could play effective role in containing the contagion by ensuring implementation of the preventative measures in mosques, which agreed upon during meeting with President Dr Arif Alvi.

During the meeting, ulema assured their full support in curbing the coronavirus by implementing standard operating procedures in mosques.

The meeting was attended by District Police Officer Nosher Khan and Assistant Commissioners besides ulema of the district

