Ulema urged to sensitize people to help quake victims in Turkiye, Syria

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor on Thursday urged the Ulema of all schools of thought to mark solidarity day with the people of earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria on Friday and sensitize the people to help them in this trying time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor on Thursday urged the Ulema of all schools of thought to mark solidarity day with the people of earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria on Friday and sensitize the people to help them in this trying time.

After holding the 'All Pakistan Ulama Consultative Meeting' virtually here in the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, he further appealed the religious scholars to mark the day as Istighfar (forgiveness) and raise donations generously for the quake victims in the prime minister's fund for earthquake victims.

Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, Mufti Ali Asghar Attari, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committte Chairman Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, Maulana Hafeez Jalandhri, Maulana Tanveer Alvi, Maulana Abdul Majeed Hazarvi, Maulana Anwar-ul-Haq Haqqani, Maulana Muhammad Iqbal Naeemi, Mufti Muhammad Aslam Ziaee, Mufti Abdul Salam, Allama Sajjad Naqvi, Dr Atta-ur-Rehman, Dr Abdul Rasheed, Sheikh AL Hadith Maulana Ahsan-ul-Haq, Maulana Tayyab and renown Ulema and Mashaykh from all over the country including Gilgit-Balistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir attended the meeting via video link.

In his opening remarks, the religious affairs minister reminded of Turkey's spirit of compassion and fraternal relations with Pakistan and said today, it was our responsibility to help the brothers and sisters and innocent children of Turkey and Syria at this hour of trials and tribulations.

He said the affected cities of both the countries were currently in the grip of severe cold and snowfall therefore, there was a need of immediate assistance to prevent the further loss of life. "The Pakistani nation has a unique position in the affairs of charity and is always ready to serve humanity despite the difficult economic conditions," he added.

He said the government of Pakistan was taking special measures to help and rehabilitate the victims of recent devastating earthquakes in the brotherly Islamic countries of Turkey and Syria. In this regard, money should be deposited in the relief fund 'G 12166' established by the government, he added.

He urged the entire Pakistani nation to help the earthquake victims of Turkey and Syria as much as possible.

On this occasion, Ulema and Mashaykh expressed gratitude to the public and private welfare organizations participating in the relief activities in Turkiye and Syria.